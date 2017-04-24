Donors pledge A 860 million at aid co...

Donors pledge A 860 million at aid conference for war-torn Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Independent.ie

Geert Cappelaere, Unicef regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon International donors have pledged 1.1 billion US dollars for war-torn Yemen, the UN secretary-general said. International donors have pledged 1.1 billion US dollars for war-torn Yemen, the UN secretary-general said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC