.com | Yemen clashes kill more than 40 in 24 hours

Clashes and air strikes in southwest Yemen have killed more than 40 soldiers, rebels and civilians over the past 24 hours, officials and medics said on Monday. Warplanes from the Saudi-led Arab coalition have pounded Huthi rebel positions east of the Red Sea port of Mokha and other areas of Taez province since Sunday, a military official said.

Chicago, IL

