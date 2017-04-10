Believe it or not, gimmicks have been used on stamps for quite some time
Demand is high for the Yemen Arab Republic 8-bogache 1970 World Football Championship Jules Rimet Trophy gold foil airmail stamp overprinted "Munich 74" for the 1974 World Cup. Gimmicky stamps began appearing in large numbers in the 1960s: stamps in odd shapes, stamps made of nontraditional materials, stamps with holograms or other unusual features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC