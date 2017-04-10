Believe it or not, gimmicks have been used on stamps for quite some time

Demand is high for the Yemen Arab Republic 8-bogache 1970 World Football Championship Jules Rimet Trophy gold foil airmail stamp overprinted "Munich 74" for the 1974 World Cup. Gimmicky stamps began appearing in large numbers in the 1960s: stamps in odd shapes, stamps made of nontraditional materials, stamps with holograms or other unusual features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.