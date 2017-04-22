Beautiful images from across the U.S. capture Earth Day Earth Day always inspires Americans to appreciate the captivating natural sites of the United States. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pQ4Nq5 Melissa Farlow captured a dog racing across the sands of Cape Lookout, Oregona and is part of "National Geographic's Earth Day flash print sale" featuring signed prints from 22 of National Geographic's top photographers in honor of Earth Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.