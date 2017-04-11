America's Support For Saudi Arabia's ...

America's Support For Saudi Arabia's War On Yemen Must End

Yesterday

Acting as a de facto co-belligerent in the conflict, we are lending aid and support to the ideological heirs of those who attacked us on September 11. Yemenis stand amid the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in a village near Sana, Yemen, Saturday, April 4, 2015. According to a report issued by the United Nations on March 27, Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen has resulted in what is quickly becoming a humanitarian catastrophe with nearly 7 million people at risk of famine and more than 14 million people without access to medical care.

Chicago, IL

