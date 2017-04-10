Africa: Attention Shifts to Somalia i...

Africa: Attention Shifts to Somalia in Bid to Protect Maritime Trade

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Somalia is suddenly back in the limelight, with a number of high-level visits in the past few weeks signalling a renewed interest by the international community in the country that had been written off as a failed state. Among world figures who visited the country last month were British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres, and the new African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, who made Somalia his first stop only four days after taking office.

Chicago, IL

