7 aid workers released in Yemen: NGO1...

7 aid workers released in Yemen: NGO19 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: India.com

Five staff members of the International Medical Corps and two contracted drivers were safely released today, the aid organisation said, a day after announcing their detention by Yemen rebels. The seven - all "locally hired" - had been at a hotel in the central province of Ibb when they were detained, the US-based non-governmental organisation said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC