5 Sudanese soldiers killed in Yemen conflict

Five Sudanese soldiers have been killed while fighting for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition against Houthi forces in Yemen, a spokesman for Sudan's armed forces said on Wednesday. The statement was a rare acknowledgement of casualties suffered by Sudan since the east African nation sent hundreds of its soldiers to Yemen in 2015 to bolster Gulf Arab troops in the southern port city of Aden trying to keep out the Iran-allied Houthis.

Chicago, IL

