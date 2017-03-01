Yemen's displaced families struggle to survive23 min ago
Wrapping their children in plastic sheets to stave off the winter cold, Yemeni families driven out of the historic port of Mokha are struggling to adjust to the harsh life of internal displacement. "We were doing fine in our own homes, on our land," says Zahra Aqlan, 55, who fled the Red Sea town in January.
