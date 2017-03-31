Yemeni Officials Say Rebels Detain 7 ...

Yemeni Officials Say Rebels Detain 7 Medical Aid Workers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: News Max

Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels have detained seven local employees of the International Medical Corps, accusing them of spying for foreign intelligence. They say Friday the Houthis raided a hotel the humanitarian group was using in Ibb province, taking the employees to a prison in the capital, Sanaa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,997,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC