Yemeni officials say rebels detain 7 medical aid workers

A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel is once again reflecting on his second-oldest case _ a nearly seven-year-old lawsuit alleging that Donald Trump defrauded students of the now-defunct Trump University before he... U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel is once again reflecting on his second-oldest case _ a nearly seven-year-old lawsuit alleging that Donald Trump defrauded students of the now-defunct Trump University before he was president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.