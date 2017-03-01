Yemen: UN migration agency reports di...

Yemen: UN migration agency reports displacement spike in Taiz Governorate

For nearly 20 months, Taiz has been the centre of intense ground clashes, military confrontations and aerial strikes between warring parties in Yemen. The International Organization for Migration has initiated a system to track displacement from the major port city of Al Mokha, as accurate data is essential to plan an effective, efficient and impactful humanitarian response.

