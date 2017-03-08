Yemen rocked by 5th consecutive night...

Yemen rocked by 5th consecutive night of suspected US airstrikes targeting Al Qaeda

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Yemen was hit by a fifth consecutive night of suspected US air strikes targeting Al-Qaeda members in the impoverished nation, a Yemeni security source said on Monday. The source said the early dawn raid hit the town of Al-Nasl in the southern Abyan province, which has been the target of air strikes as well as an Al-Qaeda attack on the army in recent days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC