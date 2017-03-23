Yemen official's son killed in suspected Qaeda attack22 min ago

Yemen official's son killed in suspec...

Yemen official's son killed in suspected Qaeda attack

One person was killed and three others wounded in an attack apparently targeting a Yemeni official's car, a security source has said. The eldest son of deputy interior minister Ali Nasser Lakhsheh was killed when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the family's car in the southern Abyan province, the official said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

