What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?

17 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The US and British electronics bans announced Tuesday on flights from certain airports in the Middle East and Africa seem to have come out of the blue, with no specific event prompting the sudden change. One factor, a US official told CNN, was recent intelligence that the terrorist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was perfecting techniques for hiding explosives in batteries and battery compartments of laptops and other commercial electronic devices.

