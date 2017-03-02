US launches first military action in ...

US launches first military action in Yemen since Navy SEAL Ryan Owens killed

13 hrs ago

The U.S. engaged in its first military action in Yemen since the raid that killed Navy SEAL Ryan Owens in January, three U.S. defense officials confirmed to Fox News on Thursday. The overnight airstrikes targeted Al Qaeda fighters, according to the officials.

