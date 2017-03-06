US carries out new airstrikes against al-Qaeda in Yemen as humanitarian situation worsens
A Yemeni child carries empty jerrycans amid continuing wide spread disruption of water supply in the impoverished coastal village on the outskirts of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, on February 20, 2017. Residents said one missile hit a vehicle on the outskirts of the southern city of Ahwar, killing two suspected al-Qaeda members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC