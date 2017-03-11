UN says world faces largest humanitar...

UN says world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945

By Associated Press The world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Friday. Stephen O'Brien told the U.N. Security Council that "without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death" and "many more will suffer and die from disease."

Chicago, IL

