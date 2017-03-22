UN reveals scale of Yemeni food crisis after years of war
Seventeen million Yemenis face " crisis " levels of food insecurity, according to the latest United Nations humanitarian analysis of their war-ravaged country. All but two of Yemen's 22 governorates are in at least the " emergency " phase of food insecurity, the study found.
