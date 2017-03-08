UN refugee agency urges international support as recent hostilities spike displacement in Yemen
Newly displaced people from Mokha in Yemen's governorate of Taiz receive UNHCR assistance in Bayt al Faqih, in neighbouring Hudaydah governorate. Photo: UNHCR/Shabia Mantoo 10 March 2017 – With tens of thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes following a spike in fighting across western and central Yemen, the United Nations refugee agency today appealed for more international support, as well as unrestricted access within the country so that it can reach those now facing "abysmal conditions."
