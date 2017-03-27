UN may use other Yemen ports to ensure food pipeline, avert famine
The United Nations is considering using other ports in Yemen or land convoys to deliver food for 17 million hungry people in case the main port of Hodeida is attacked, the chief U.N. humanitarian official there said on Tuesday. Yemen has been divided by two years of civil war that pits the Iran-allied Houthi group against a Western-backed Sunni Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia that is carrying out air strikes.
