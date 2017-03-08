U.S. says January raid in Yemen kille...

U.S. says January raid in Yemen killed 4 to 12 civilians

Thursday Read more: Reuters

Blood stains are seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. As many as 12 civilians died in a raid against al Qaeda in Yemen in late January, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

