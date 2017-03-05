U.S. Military Deepens Yemen Role With...

U.S. Military Deepens Yemen Role With Escalating Strikes Against Al-Qaeda Affiliate

The U.S. military is deepening its involvement in Yemen, with escalating counterterrorism strikes targeting an al-Qaeda affiliate that's gained ground in the chaos of the country's civil war. U.S. forces carried out more than 30 strikes by airplanes and drones in the past week in southern and central provinces, said Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.

