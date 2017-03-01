U.S. conducts airstrikes against Al-Qaida targets in Yemen

The United States conducted airstrikes overnight on Thursday against several targets suspected of belonging to Al-Qaida across south-central Yemen, according to U.S. and Yemeni military officials, the first U.S. attacks in the country since an ill-fated special operations raid in January. The coordinated series of attacks against Al-Qaida militants occurred in three Yemeni provinces that have been suspected of being the site of terrorist activity - Abyan, Shabwa and Baydha - according to the Pentagon.

