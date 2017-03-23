Two years on, Yemen conflict targets ...

Two years on, Yemen conflict targets children, food trucks and even fishermen's boats - UN

Individuals displaced by recent hostilities in Mokha in Taizz governorate, western Yemen, receive UNHCR emergency assistance. Photo: UNHCR/Adem Shaqiri 24 March 2017 – The conflict in Yemen is raging, the United Nations human rights chief today warned, urging those fighting to work towards a ceasefire and to allow humanitarian aid to get through to millions of people in need.

