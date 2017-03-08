Two bombs go off in Damascus, fatalit...

Two bombs go off in Damascus, fatalities reported: state media

Two bombs exploded in Damascus on Saturday, and there were initial reports of fatalities, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. The bombs went off near a cemetery in the Bab Masala area of the city.

