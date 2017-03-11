Two blasts kill 40 near pilgrimage si...

Two blasts kill 40 near pilgrimage sites in Damascus

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boston.com

A double bombing near Shi'ite shrines often visited by foreign pilgrims in the Syrian capital killed at least 40 people Saturday, shattering the city's efforts to isolate itself from the war raging in the country. The Syrian state news service, SANA, said militants set off two explosive charges near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery, just south of the Old City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC