Trump Ramps Up American Military Action Abroad
Despite candidate Donald Trump's welcome sometimes-critical look at long-standing entangling U.S. alliances and arrangements, there was little doubt given his rhetoric on the war on terror that he would ramp up military involvement. He redeclared the war on terror in his inaugural-putting a new face and new rhetoric to a decades-long fight.
