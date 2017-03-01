Trump orders counterterrorism expansi...

Trump orders counterterrorism expansion in Yemen

Saturday Read more: Stars and Stripes

More than two years after a multisided civil war erupted in Yemen that allowed al-Qaida's local franchise to amass power and seize territory, President Donald Trump has told the Pentagon to conduct a complicated counterterrorism campaign. Trump's decision, just six weeks into his presidency, intends to reverse the largely unchecked expansion across southern Yemen of the group, Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

Chicago, IL

