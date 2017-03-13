Top women researchers embark on speaking circuit
The Gro Brundtland Week of Women in Sustainable Development kicked off Sunday at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan with the aim of promoting public interest in sustainable development and honoring female researchers from developing countries and Taiwan. The five winners of this year's Gro Brundtland Award attended the opening ceremony and will receive their awards on March 17, the Tang Prize Foundation said.
