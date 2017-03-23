Threat to water a threat to life and ...

Threat to water a threat to life and peace

Read more: Green Left Weekly

The global water crisis is rooted in the privatisation of water resources in countries in both the global North and South. "Water is Life" was the slogan behind one of the most important mobilisations involving water last year where Native American tribes, calling themselves "water protectors", fought against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline for fear of it contaminating their main water source, as well as it destroying their sacred lands.

Chicago, IL

