Threat to water a threat to life and peace
The global water crisis is rooted in the privatisation of water resources in countries in both the global North and South. "Water is Life" was the slogan behind one of the most important mobilisations involving water last year where Native American tribes, calling themselves "water protectors", fought against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline for fear of it contaminating their main water source, as well as it destroying their sacred lands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|21 hr
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC