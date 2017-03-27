The Scott Horton Show, 03/27/17

The Scott Horton Show, 03/27/17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rational Review

"Nasser Arrabyee, a Yemeni journalist based in Sanaa, discusses the large Yemeni protests against the Saudi economic blockade and military aggression; and how President Trump is arming the Saudis far more than Obama was willing to, and enabling them to do whatever they please."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC