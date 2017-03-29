The Latest: Yemen's president denounces Iran at Arab summit

A section of twenty one kings, presidents and top officials from the Arab League summit pose for a group photo, at a gathering near the Dead Sea in Jordan on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. With the exception of Syria, whose chair sits empty, all Arab states are participating in the annual event aiming to work on regional solutions to conflicts in Yemen, Libya, Iraq and Syria while tackling extremism, poverty and worries over the new American administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.