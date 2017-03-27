The Latest: Yemen's president denounces Iran at Arab summit
Environmental groups say they'll file lawsuits and help to mobilize public backlash to plans by President Donald Trump to roll back U.S. efforts to curb global warming. The Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to postpone ruling on the merits of President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to address climate change.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
