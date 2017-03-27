The Latest: US envoy at Arab summit: ...

The Latest: US envoy at Arab summit: Mideast peace possible

Donald Trump's international envoy has told officials at an Arab summit that the U.S. president believes an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is possible and would "reverberate positively throughout the region and the world." The U.S. Embassy in Jordan said on Wednesday that in his meetings, Jason Greenblatt "focused on how tangible progress could be made toward advancing Middle East peace," but that a deal could not be imposed.

