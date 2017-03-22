The ICRC appealed for $400 million for its operations in the four...

Children malnourished at various levels wait to be processed by aid workers for a UNICEF- funded health programme catering to children displaced by drought, at a facility in Baidoa town, the capital of Bay region of south-western Somalia where the spread of cholera has claimed tens of lives of IDP's compounding the impact of drought on March 15, 2017. Photo - AFP Children malnourished at various levels wait to be processed by aid workers for a UNICEF- funded health programme catering to children displaced by drought, at a facility in Baidoa town, the capital of Bay region of south-western Somalia where the spread of cholera has claimed tens of lives of IDP's compounding the impact of drought on March 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.