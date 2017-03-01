Tens of Saudi-Backed Militias Killed ...

Tens of Saudi-Backed Militias Killed in Yemen's Offensive in Ma'arib Province

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The Syrian army and popular forces continued their advances in Ma'arib, killing and injuring tens of Saudi-backed militants after several hours of fierce clashes in the Ninth district in the Western part of the province. The Riyadh-hired mercenaries sustained heavy losses in over 12 hours of clashes with the Yemeni forces in Daveh, al-Nashameh and Jabal Yam regions on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC