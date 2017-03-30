Somalis fleeing Yemen war caught in n...

Somalis fleeing Yemen war caught in nighttime sea attack

Read more: The Star Online

Three rockets that fell in the darkness nearby were the first sign of trouble for 150 Somali migrants packed into a boat off Yemen's coast earlier this month. Moments later, bullets tore into the vessel near the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, killing more than a dozen men on the upper deck, four survivors told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

