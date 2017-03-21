Scots Army Reservists who fought deadly guerilla conflict denied medals

A SQUADRON of Scots Army Reservists - who were the first Territorial Army unit to see action after the Second World War - have been denied a medal for fighting in a bloody guerilla conflict in Yemen because they failed to spend 30 full days there. More than 350 soldiers of the 131 Parachute Engineer Regiment came under attack in the coastal city of Aden in April 1965 on what was their two-week annual training camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.