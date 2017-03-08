Saudi-led coalition air strike kills at least 22 in Yemen: official

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday, March 10 and dozens wounded when a Saudi -led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said, according to Reuters. Missiles launched by fighter jets of the Arab alliance hit a market selling the mild narcotic leaf qat, which is popular among Yemenis, near the Red Sea fishing town of Khoukha.

