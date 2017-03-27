Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Ballistic Missiles Launched By Houthi Militias Towards The Kingdom

The Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted four ballistic missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi militias towards the cities of Khamis Mushait and Abha Tuesday morning, the Coalition Command to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen announced, according to Saudi Press Agency . They were intercepted and destroyed without causing any damage, the news agency reported the Coalition Command as saying in a statement Tuesday.

