Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Ballisti...

Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Ballistic Missiles Launched By Houthi Militias Towards The Kingdom

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted four ballistic missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi militias towards the cities of Khamis Mushait and Abha Tuesday morning, the Coalition Command to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen announced, according to Saudi Press Agency . They were intercepted and destroyed without causing any damage, the news agency reported the Coalition Command as saying in a statement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC