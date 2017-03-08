Revised travel ban mostly panned in refugee-friendly Utah
Utah refugee officials and Muslim advocates said Monday that President Donald Trump's revised travel ban doesn't alleviate their concerns about an initiative they contend unfairly targets refugees and Muslim countries. Noor Ul-Hasan, a leader in Utah's Muslim community, said federal officials should focus on figuring out if there are ways to strengthen an already strenuous refugee vetting process rather than singling out Muslim countries without providing evidence about why they are more dangerous.
