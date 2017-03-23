Raw: Thousands Protest 2nd Anniversar...

Raw: Thousands Protest 2nd Anniversary of War

13 hrs ago

Tens of thousands of Yemeni citizens converged on al-Sabin Square in the capital, Sanaa, on Sunday to protest against the second anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition's aerial campaign against Houthi rebels. The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats.

