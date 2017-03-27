Qaeda claims suicide bombing in south Yemen11 min ago

Al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for a recent deadly attack on a government building in southern Yemen, which involved a suicide bombing. Al-Qaeda's Ansar al-Shariah arm in a statement yesterday identified the suicide bomber as Abu Amer al-Hadrami, saying he had rammed his explosives-laden car into the gate of the local government building in the provincial capital of Lahj on Monday.

