Pro-Houthi court sentences Yemen president to death for treason

A Yemeni court in territory controlled by the armed Houthi movement sentenced the group's enemy in a two-year-old civil war President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and six other top officials in his government to death for "high treason" on Saturday. A police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck securing a street where people loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi demonstrated to show support to Hadi in the country's northern city of Marib November 3, 2016.

