Photos of the day - March 26, 2017
A man waves traditional daggers, or jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, a rally to mark the two-year anniversary since the military intervention by a Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen; police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia; Balinese people carry giant effigies in the form of the devil, whose local name is "Ogoh-ogoh," during a parade before Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, marking the Balinese Hindu New Year in Gianyar, a regency in Bali, Indonesia. These are some of the photos of the day.
