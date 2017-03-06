Osama bin Laden's family 'incinerated' in plane crash

Bodies of Osama Bin Laden's family members who died in jet crash at British airport 'were so badly incinerated they had to be identified by dental records' They were stepmother Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and brother-in-law Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56 An inquest into the deaths of three members of Osama bin Laden's family who were killed when their private jet crashed at an English airport heard their bodies were so 'badly destroyed' when flames engulfed the aircraft that medical and dental records had to be used to identify them. Bin Laden's stepmother, Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and brother-in-law Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56, were all killed in the collision.

