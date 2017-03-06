Osama bin Laden's family 'incinerated...

Osama bin Laden's family 'incinerated' in plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Bodies of Osama Bin Laden's family members who died in jet crash at British airport 'were so badly incinerated they had to be identified by dental records' They were stepmother Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and brother-in-law Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56 An inquest into the deaths of three members of Osama bin Laden's family who were killed when their private jet crashed at an English airport heard their bodies were so 'badly destroyed' when flames engulfed the aircraft that medical and dental records had to be used to identify them. Bin Laden's stepmother, Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and brother-in-law Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56, were all killed in the collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC