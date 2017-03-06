Osama bin Laden's family 'incinerated' in plane crash
Bodies of Osama Bin Laden's family members who died in jet crash at British airport 'were so badly incinerated they had to be identified by dental records' They were stepmother Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and brother-in-law Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56 An inquest into the deaths of three members of Osama bin Laden's family who were killed when their private jet crashed at an English airport heard their bodies were so 'badly destroyed' when flames engulfed the aircraft that medical and dental records had to be used to identify them. Bin Laden's stepmother, Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana bin Laden, 53, and brother-in-law Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56, were all killed in the collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC