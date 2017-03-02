Officials: Series of US airstrikes in central Yemen
SANAA, Yemen - A series of U.S. airstrikes targeted alleged al-Qaida positions in central Yemen early Thursday, leaving at least four militants dead, Yemeni officials said. The officials told The Associated Press that U.S. jets and drones targeted the district of al-Sawmaa in the province of Bayda.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
