Officials: Series of US airstrikes in central Yemen

SANAA, Yemen - A series of U.S. airstrikes targeted alleged al-Qaida positions in central Yemen early Thursday, leaving at least four militants dead, Yemeni officials said. The officials told The Associated Press that U.S. jets and drones targeted the district of al-Sawmaa in the province of Bayda.

