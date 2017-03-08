No news on Indian priest, a year afte...

No news on Indian priest, a year after abduction

10 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

A year after a Salesian missionary priest from India was kidnapped in Yemen, his religious superiors do not know where he is or who is holding him. Father Thomas Uzhunnalil was taken captive last March 4 when Islamic militants attacked a rest home in Aden, operated by the Missionaries of Charity.

Chicago, IL

