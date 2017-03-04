News Analysis: U.S. raids mark shift in counter-terror strategy in Yemen

The U.S. conducted tens of raids by manned and unmanned aircraft as well as warships targeting AQAP in Yemen in the past 48 hours, in what observers said has marked a change to the U.S. war on terror in the war-torn country. On January 29, a US commando raid was carried out in Baidha province in which 25 civilians and a US navy seal were killed during battles with AQAP militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.